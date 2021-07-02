Mild open to July 4th weekend but heat and humidity return soon

REFRESHING FEEL

What a welcome change – the breezes were still blowing late Friday from the north importing dry and very mild air that will longer for at least one more night. Drier air arrived behind a cold front and the lowered level of humidity allows the temperatures to cool nicely through the night. After nearly a 10 day stretch of high humidity, stuffy nights and sticky mornings, central Indiana was greeted to September-like temperatures Friday morning. Crawfordsville and Jamestown west of Indianapolis fell to 53° while the city of Indianapolis recorded 57°, the normal low for September 17th.

The dew point – the real measure of moisture in the atmosphere will remain below 60° again tonight so we will easily have temperatures cool again well into the low/middle 50s early Saturday morning. The break from the tropical air is brief as the humidity is set to start riding again starting Saturday afternoon and evening.

HEATING UP FOR THE FOURTH

Perhaps you are in the camp that wants the heat and humidity for the July 4th weekend – well it will begin heating up soon. The winds are set to turn west Saturday then southwest Saturday night allowing for a warmer and more humid flow of air to return before sunrise Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the middle/upper 80s Sunday along with rising humidity. Sunday July 4th, is forecast to reach a high of 88° marking the 5th straight Fourth of July 87-degrees or warmer. Last year we topped 92°.