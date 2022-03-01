Skies are cloudier to begin this morning, but dry weather is holding! A southwesterly flow will remain and aid in another milder than normal day across the state. Expect clouds to thin through the early afternoon, as added sunshine will help warm us to near 60°! A great way to open meteorological spring, as we mark our 4th straight day of dry conditions too.

More warmth to hold for your Wednesday, while 60s should hold across the state!

A cold front will be arriving by tomorrow evening, sparking a few showers and a change in the pattern for Thursday. Colder weather will return but will be short-lived, as Friday brings a return to 50s (above the seasonal average) and sunshine.

A burst of warmth coming for the weekend, as our first 70s of the year are on the way! Limited shower chances on Saturday will not inhibit outdoor plans, as a feel of spring should definitely be enjoyed! Wetter early on Sunday but still some dry time to get outside for both days!