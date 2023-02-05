INDAINAPOLIS – Temperatures will consistently stay above average as we begin the first full week of the month.

Mild pattern opens up Monday

A choppy weather pattern will impact most days this week, but often in a favor when it comes to warmth. Such will be the case on Monday as clouds increase, but so does a southerly wind. The southerly wind will allow us to warm up even with a lack of sun as a shallow layer of warm air extends northward through the region. The day will also begin on the mild side of things around 30 degrees, but it’s likely we will achieve a high in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. This will be just the start as it may the coldest day until the end of the week.

Rain enters the picture beginning Tuesday

As we often experience with mild winter days, the chance for rain is also present. This will first appear on Tuesday as a warm front & trailing cold front cross the state. The warm front will push temperatures into the low to mid 50s before a trailing cold front brings rain and a cool down later in the day. Tuesday will still feature sun at times too.

Wednesday & Thursday are also likely to reach the 50s, but each day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Wednesday will begin cool & dry, and a southerly wind will warm things throughout the day despite the clouds. Rain will enter late in the day and continue overnight. Temps may come close to 50 before the end of the day, but will likely surpass the mark overnight as a warm front moves in. Thursday will be rainy through at least the morning with some sun appearing in the afternoon. Temps will be in the 50s for a time before colder weather enters late.