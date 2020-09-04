Mild open to the Labor Day weekend, ends warmer with a chance of storms

COOLING OFF

A wonderful open to the long holiday weekend which included sunny skies Friday and a huge drop in humidity. Refreshing northwest winds continued into the afternoon transporting much drier air into the state. The sharp drop in humidity lead to early morning temperatures in the upper forties in many outlying locations.

The Winds will ease this evening and under clear skies we are set to have another very comfortable if not cool morning Saturday. The dry air cools quickly at night and several locations will likely be below 50-degrees Saturday morning. The average date of a sub 50° nights in Indianapolis starts October 2nd.

SUNNY START

Sunshine will be plentiful Saturday despite weak front settling into the state early afternoon. We are eyeing real changes Sunday when a warm front approaches from the west. High clouds – a product of storms in the upper Midwest Sunday morning, will filter the sunshine Sunday afternoon. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for the second half of the weekend along with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms.

At this time the early Sunday storms up north are expected to diminish before having an impact here but a renewed chances of showers and storms will likely emerge late Sunday into Monday and again Monday afternoon and evening.

Overall the Labor Day weekend will shake out as a good one. The shower and storm threat Monday at this distance will be scattered to areal coverage of 30%.

LONG RANGE SHAKE-UP

We have been reporting all week on the huge differences in long range forecast solutions display a whopping difference in temperatures next week. The U.S. Global Forecast Services machine has placed a sharp dip in the jet stream across the central states with temperatures off the normal’s of as much as 30-degrees. Meanwhile the Euro Model had backed off the sharp cool off here Tuesday and went very warm next week here. With such a wide spread in solutions, we leaned toward the Euro model and waited to see if these solution’s would evolve to a more consistent forecast. At one point early on this week, The U.S. model cranked out a high of 66° while the same day off the Euro model it was 90°!

Despite the wide variation even into Friday, the U.S. model has slowly come back to a warmer solution here. The placement of the coldest air next week is still up for some debate and is becoming more clear, but as we resolve the forecast tonight – we plan on some real warmth next week. IF the Euro model is correct, we could even have a few locations reach 90-degrees. Stay tuned and we will be following this through the weekend.