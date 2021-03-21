Mild stretch begins; tracking rain chances midweek

If you enjoyed the weather on Saturday, then you will enjoy what is headed our way today! The first full day of spring will bring more sun and even milder temperatures to the area this afternoon. On Saturday, the high temperatures peaked to 58°, which is four degrees above average for the date.

Today, temperatures will trend warmer with the help from the strong March sunshine and southerly winds. Highs are going to reach into the mid-60s this afternoon.

A few clouds will move into the central Indiana tonight and increase in coverage as we start the workweek. There will still be plenty of dry time to enjoy on Monday! We’ll start the day in the 40s, meaning a jacket will be needed early in the day. However, you will likely ditch the long sleeves during the afternoon as highs jump into the upper 60s!

Rain chances climb midweek as a storm system approaches the Midwest. Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are going to be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will linger through Friday morning. Even with the rain around, temperatures will stay mild and unseasonably warm!