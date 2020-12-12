Mild stretch comes to an end; shower chances decline Sunday

We have been tracking scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this Saturday morning around central Indiana. The heavy bands of rain have developed ahead of a cold front that will sweep over the state late in the morning. The southerly winds overnight and this morning kept temperatures in the lower to mid-50s during the predawn hours. Once the boundary passes, temperatures will decline and fall to the 40s this afternoon.

Central Indiana is on the “warmer” side of the storm system. Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Michigan are seeing steady snowfall today. Northern Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning because of the potential for heavy snow and strong winds up to 40 MPH. Up to 11″ of snow may fall in that location today!

Locally, the steady shower activity will push east of the area this afternoon. However, areas of drizzle and mainly cloudy skies will remain in the forecast for the rest of the day. Sprinkles tonight could even turn to a few flurries early Sunday morning as lows dip down into the lower 30s.

Sunday will be drier, but much cooler compared to today. Highs will only reach near 40° Sunday afternoon, which is the average high for the date. Skies will stay rather cloudy through the weekend.

A cool, more seasonal pattern sets up this week as highs hover in the 30s for several days. The coldest day of the week falls on Wednesday when a storm system travels over the Ohio Valley. The system midweek could potentially bring light snow to central Indiana! Stay tuned for updates.