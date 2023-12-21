Another dry start this morning, under cloudier skies, as mild temperatures hold across the state!

A quiet day ahead with a mix of clouds and sun, as temperatures again run well above average! Highs today should reach lower 50s or roughly 12-14° above average for this time of the year. Winds will remain light too, from the south, southeast at 5-10 mph…enjoy!

Friday brings some heavier clouds at times and a limited shower chance with only 10% of our areas receiving this activity, mostly north of our area. Plenty of dry time is expected with highs again around 51°.

This holiday weekend will bring steadier showers on Saturday and cloudier skies throughout the state, still pretty solid in terms of temperatures for the entire day. Sunday looks even warmer, as rain chances diminish and some breaks in the cloud cover look possible. Highs on Sunday should reach around 60°.

Christmas Day is Monday and warmth is on Santa’s list! Cloudier skies return but the warmth will hold with highs reaching 60° (record: 64°) before the steadier, heavier rain builds by the afternoon and into the evening. It appears Monday will be the wettest of the holiday weekend with up to a 1/2″ of rain in spots or more.