Today marked two weeks since the last 90-degree day. The recent mild weather ends as a massive overhaul in the weather pattern gets underway this weekend

FALL-FEEL AGAIN

Just terrific weather to start the High School football season and the weekend. A very mild evening ahead with comfortably low humidity. Look to the western sky for a vivid summer sunset (time) as wildfire smoke as made a brief return overhead. Clear skies along with very low humidity will bring another morning in the 50s Saturday before the warm up really gets going.

HERE COMES THE HEAT

Our weekend opens mild but ends hot. First 90-degree day in over two weeks is forecast Sunday. A mild summer to-date with only eight 90-degree days, this is the fewest in a summer in six years (2017). The forecast is for six consecutive 90°+ days. This will be longest and hottest stretch of this summer thus far, as the daily high temperature reaches nearly 10° above normal. Humidity will lag but rises with a heat index reaching mid/upper 90s Sunday afternoon then likely exceeding 100° for much of next week.