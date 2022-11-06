You can expect a much brighter day and calmer day across central Indiana. On Saturday, southerly winds were strong, and two cities had measurable wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH! The Indianapolis Airport had a peak wind gust at 54 MPH on Saturday.

Winds are still streaming out of the south, which will drive temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s. The high in Indianapolis will run more than 10-degrees above average with a high set for 68-degrees this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny across the Ohio Valley today.

Lows are going to fall back into the mid-40s early tomorrow morning under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler tomorrow due to a wind shift. The direction will shift out of the NNE between five and 15 MPH for Monday. Cooler air will channel into the state with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures are going to trend warmer in the days ahead! Election Day looks dry this year with a high set at 63-degrees. We will rise back near 70-degrees by midweek!

Changes arrive Thursday night into Friday, including a chance for rain and cooler temperatures. A cold front is going to slide over the Midwest and a shot of colder air is going to plunge into the area behind it. Highs will only climb into the lower 40s next weekend if the forecast models hold!