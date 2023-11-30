Happy Happy Thursday and welcome to the last day of November! Temps over the last few days have felt more like the middle of winter but that changes today! Highs will climb into the mid 50’s with clouds increasing throughout the day. We will be mostly dry but a few isolated showers will be possible during the evening commute.

Big-time rain arrives overnight to kick off your Friday as an approaching low-pressure system will arrive late Thursday into your Friday. Highs will climb into the lower 50’s Friday so still holding on to the mild temperatures.

The Big Ten championship is in town this weekend and the weather looks great for it. Highs will once again top out in the lower 50’s under a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower is possible as fans head home from the game.

More rain chances are in the forecast to kick off the new week.