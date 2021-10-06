Mild temperatures and soggy skies close out the week

If you have spent time outside or even just looked out a window, you don’t need us to tell you that the past several days have been… less than ideal. Gray and rainy weather continued for a 5th straight day across Central Indiana today, but so did mild weather. In fact, despite the lack of sun, we have not fallen below average once during this stretch. Nighttime lows have been particularly mild running around 15 degrees above average in the low to mid 60s!

We will begin Thursday morning with more of the same in lows between 61-65 and a gray canopy overhead. A few showers will be possible through the morning without much break in the clouds. In the afternoon, our temperatures may reach the low 70s with a few peeks of sun. Those breaks in the clouds will also come with an increased chance for a few storms. which will become scattered among downpours. The weather will begin to quiet down in the evening as this slow moving system begins to finally slide out of the area.

Friday we will begin to improve, though showers may linger on the back side of the storm system through a portion of the day. Showers are expected to remain more off and on and on the lighter-side at least. Additionally, more sun can be expected in between showers, especially in the afternoon!

Once we hit the weekend our weather story will be all about summertime… rather how it will feel like it outside! This stretch of warmth may carry for several days as well.