Mild weather for one more day, colder changes coming

WARM WINTER TO DATE

That was the warmest of 2021 – Wednesday’s high reached 48-degrees. It’s a young year but we’ll take it. As we enter the mid-way point of meteorological winter, temperatures reached early March levels. Since December 1st, 57% of the days have been above normal and we are on pace for the 6th straight winter above normal. How long will it last? Thursday will be mild again but it will end with rain preceding a cold front.

A colder, and at times snowy pattern may be emerging for the second half of January. We are not seeing any arctic blasts just yet, but there is still a long way to go.

With Thursday being the last of the very mild days for a little while we will be losing the sunshine again. January 2021 has been dreary with only 14% possible sunshine, and the next several days look to be on the cloudy side as well. Along with the clouds will come snow showers starting Friday afternoon and continuing again on Saturday. Some lingering snow comes Sunday as a weak clipper low slips through the state.