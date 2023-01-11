Skies have become overcast this Wednesday morning, and the additional clouds overnight kept temperatures mild for this time of year. Morning lows have dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s. To put the temperatures into perspective, the normal high for Indianapolis for the date is 36° and we are starting off the day above that point.

Light, patchy rainfall will be possible this afternoon as a storm system approaches the Ohio Valley. There should still be many dry hours in the mix today with mainly cloudy skies. Despite the cloud cover, highs will still rise near the 50° mark this afternoon! The southerly wind flow will keep the milder air flow in place until a cold front arrives Thursday.

Steady rainfall makes its way into the area tonight and early Thursday morning. The rain gear will be necessary for the kids at the bus stop tomorrow morning with peak coverage occurring between 6 AM and 10 AM.

A frontal boundary will slide over central Indiana midday Thursday and temperatures will quickly fall behind it. Any lingering moisture Thursday night and Friday morning may turn to a light wintry mix. Flurries are possible early Friday morning as lows fall below freezing.

Friday is expected to be the first below average day of the month in Indianapolis with highs in the mid-30s. The seasonal feel is going to be short-lived because another milder pattern sets up for the weekend. Highs should recover by Sunday as temperatures approach 50° again.