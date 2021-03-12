Mild weekend ahead – but one year ago; Some wintry weather could be in the mix next week

We are in winter’s home stretch and while cold air has backed off and we haven’t had snow in three weeks, it is still to early to declare winter over.

We have just completed a five day stretch of 60° or higher afternoons, making this the 7th warmest stretch on record for March 8th through the 12th,. We know it could only be a matter of time that some winter returns, right? So what are some of the more memorable late season snows?

We average 25.6″ of snow each season and to-date we’ve had 22.2″. If the we add no more snow this season, this will finish as the 7th straight sub-average snow season. Last year on the 14th of March, ( this weekend one year ago) the final measured snow of the season occurred with 1.2″ falling bringing the season total to 16.2″.

March snows seem to have been more frequent as of late with each of the past 10 recording a measurable snow. Two March’s stand out with a freak storm and narrow band of snow on March 24, 2018 with 10.2″ of snow. In 2013 a record snow on the 24th and 25th and brought the monthly total to 14.2″. The all-time snowiest March was in 1906 with a whopping 30.6″ of snow!!!

April has produced snow in each of the past three years with our final flurries was recorded on the 9th in 2020 A trace was recorded on the 14th in 2019 and the 18th in 2018. April 2018 opened with a record 2.1″ snowfall and I remember this well, snowing on opening day at Victory Field just a few days later.

We will have only a small chance of rain this weekend, Sunday specifically. Should any rain occur it will be light and brief. The next real rain chance comes Monday.

We are eying a few systems next week that could bring some wet snow along with them. A small possibility on Monday is now emerging, stay tuned that is a twist that even include some sleet and or freezing rain??? That bears close watch. Plus the system late week could include some wet snow.

It certainly looks like we have not heard the last of winter just yet. Who remembers when it snowed at the track in May? That story is for another day!