Many are waking up to dry conditions across central Indiana this Thursday. However, a few spotty showers have moved into our western counties at times within the last couple hours.

Most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies during the first half of the day. You will still need the rain gear on hand because the coverage will increase after the lunch hour.

There is a storm system that is going to travel over the Ohio Valley the next couple days and bring the state several rounds of rainfall before the weekend. We should see mostly rain today with embedded heavy downpours.

Storm chances rise on Friday as the core of the low-pressure system slides over central Indiana. A couple stronger storms may form east/southeast of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. Main threats include large hail and gusty winds.

Rain chances linger through Friday night and early Saturday. The widespread showers are expected to push east of downtown Indianapolis by the start of the Mini Marathon! However, light drizzle and cloudy skies will remain. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the lower to mid-60s on Saturday.

Highs are going to trend warmer on Mother’s Day and become more summer-like heading into the new workweek! Indy will have more opportunities to hit the 80° mark starting Monday.