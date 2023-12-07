Off to a chilly start this morning, as winds are up and temperatures have tumbled into the lower 30s. Skies are clearing, which will bring a return to bright sunshine today. Wind chills this morning, at sunrise, will hold in the middle 20s. You will need a heavier coat and sunglasses for your morning rush!

This afternoon will remain breezy with gusts peaking to 30 mph at times, as sunshine reigns and temperatures climb into the middle to lower 50s. A great day outside for December with temperatures 10-12° above average!

Breezy conditions will remain the next few days from the southwest, keeping things quite mild until Sunday, as a cold front passes through the state. Before the cold front, scattered showers still hold in the forecast for Saturday with 70% in coverage. For now, models indicate between .10″ to .25″ could fall, as the moderate drought remains for the southern half of the state.

Back to a winter feel on Sunday and for early next week.