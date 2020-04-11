Milder conditions are short-lived; rain chances for Easter before temperatures tumble

The milder temperature arrived just in time for the weekend. However, they will be short-lived, so enjoy them while you can. We’re tracking another major shift in our weather pattern.

Rain chances arrive tonight but much of the area remains dry. An upper level disturbance will bring the chance for showers in the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70 Saturday night.

Southerly winds and additional cloud cover tonight will keep us from not being quite as chilly as we have been that past few nights. Expect lows to only drop to the upper 40s by Easter Sunday morning.

Our next major impacts from the weather will come Sunday night into Monday morning. A severe weather outbreak is expect in parts of the southern United States on Sunday. In Indiana, a very strong upper level low will approach from the west. Ahead of it, we’ll continue to stream milder air into the state as highs rise into the lower 60s. Rain chances will be around for Easter but the day will not be a washout. We will see some spotty to widely scattered showers during the morning and afternoon on Sunday, but the storm/wind threat arrives in the evening.

With the ongoing strong convection that is likely in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Sunday, Indiana is likely to be somewhat moisture starved as the front comes rolling through here late Sunday night. This will lower potential rain totals overall, however, we’ll still see wet weather here. This system is strong enough, it will squeeze out all available moisture it can, still bringing us some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms overnight on Sunday into Monday morning. Isolated strong/severe storm can’t be ruled out. Particularly in our southern counties.

Strong winds are expected Sunday night and into much of the day on Monday. Winds will whip across central Indiana on Monday bringing gusts to near 50 mph at times. Winds will finally ease as the center of the low pressure moves farther east. Then, it’s back to a winter-like feel! The polar branch of the jet stream takes a more southerly route than it has in several months. Temperatures tumble on Monday and we’ll see highs running about 20 degrees below average through mid week.