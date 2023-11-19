High pressure is still in control of the weather today! Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day, and temperatures will trend milder by the afternoon. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50s today, which is eight degrees above average for November 19.

The region is going to stay dry through the evening, however, clouds will build into the state tonight ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. The additional cloud cover will prevent temperatures from sharply dropping overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight.

The storm complex that is over the Central Plains today will bring our next opportunity for much-needed rainfall. Scattered showers will start moving into our southern counties Monday afternoon and eventually move into the Indy metro around the evening rush hour.

Scattered showers and embedded downpours stay in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday is going to be windy as the storm system tracks over the state with wind gusts between 30 and 35 MPH. Up to an inch of rain is possible with this system, with the potential for isolated higher totals from the pockets of heavy rainfall. Some counties may be able to lift some of the burn bans after the rain moves Tuesday night.