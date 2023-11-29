Another very cold, brisk start this morning, as winds remain steady and temperatures hover in the upper teens for central Indiana (wind chills in the single digits). Dry weather is back and skies are clearing, so expect bright sun at sunrise. Be sure to grab a heavy coat to begin your morning and your sunglasses!

A change in wind direction today will bring a milder flow by through mid-morning and into the afternoon. No doubt, this will ease the chill in place and bring us back to more average temperatures by late afternoon. Bright sunshine will be with us all day, but steady winds from 12-18 mph will keep a slight chill in the air! Highs today will reach the middle 40s.

Warmth and wind are on the way for Thursday, as clouds increase and showers gather by the evening. Expect highs tomorrow in the middle 50s, marking the warmest day of the week! Rain chances ramp up tomorrow night and into Friday.

Peak coverage will be for Friday morning and into the afternoon with everyone receiving rainfall. On average, rainfall totals will range between .50″ to .75″, providing a good, soaking rain. This will help to alleviate the moderate drought in some spots.