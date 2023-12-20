Off to a chilly start this morning, under clearing skies and light winds. Morning temperatures will range between 22-28° out-the-door but roadways remain nice and dry. Expect a beautiful sunrise at 8:02 am.

Mostly sunny skies will bring a great Wednesday to us, as temperatures warm on south, southeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs should reach near 50°, or roughly 10° above average for late December.

Thursday will bring an increase in clouds, as temperatures remain mild and dryness holds for most of the state! Shower chances slowly creep into the forecast on Friday but limited in coverage, with best chances falling for the northern 1/3 of the state.

This Christmas weekend will be quite mild, as a southerly flow holds and temperatures remain in the 50s. It appears our biggest push of rainfall or steadiest rainfall will not arrive until Christmas afternoon and into that evening. In terms of the holiday weekend, Christmas Day will be the warmest too with highs reaching near 60°!