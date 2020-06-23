Milder mid-week after some needed rain, rain chance is slim until the weekend

DEW POINT DROPS

Mother Nature’s Windex! Visibility is endless and it looks like the cameras were cleaned. Beautiful skies overhead with a few decorative cumulus clouds.

The retreat in humidity allows very COMFORTABLE low temperatures early Wednesday morning. Give the A/C a break with lows in the 50s by daybreak.

MORE RAIN NEEDED

Well, we needed that rainfall! The two day total in Indianapolis of .75″ is largest total in nearly 3 weeks. While it put a small dent in the June deficit – the rainfall IS NOT evenly distributed this time of the year. More rain is needed in much of central Indiana with locations like Bloomington still nearly 3″ below normal.

Rain chances will remain quite slim again for the rest of the work week. A reinforcing surge of mild air and a passing front Wednesday could bring a long a spotty shower or two.

Rainfall chances are rather low until the weekend. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible especially as the humidity surges this weekend. At this distance, Sunday may offer the best bet for rainfall reaching nearly 50% areal coverage. We’ll keep you up to date through the week.