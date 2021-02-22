Milder and drier week ahead

This morning, drizzle continues to fall, mixing with spotty pockets of snow too. Temperatures remain above 32°, and snowmelt continues at this hour.

The passage of a cold front this morning will bring a cool-off by mid-morning, as temperatures drop to 32°, while roads remain wet, not icy.

Drizzle will come to an end late morning but clouds will hover for most of the afternoon. Highs return to the upper 30s late day, with perhaps a peek(s) of sunshine by early evening.

Drier air punches in tonight with some clearing of the clouds.

The wind will stay up overnight, from the southwest, keeping us from seeing thick fog under partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop to 32°.

Tuesday looks to be the best of the week! With winds from the southwest, drier air should bring sunshine back. This will likely mark it the warmest day of the work week!

Most of the work week looks dry and mostly above average! Rain chances return this weekend but models are not consistent on the timing.

For now, Saturday looks wet but look for some modifications to this forecast in the days ahead!