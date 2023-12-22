Spotty showers have returned to the area, while temperatures remain quite mild out-the-door, in the lower 40s, in fact, at sunrise (8:03 am).

Today will bring heavier cloud cover, a passing shower chance at times and another mild afternoon for late December. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 50s for the third straight day. Winds remain relatively light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Keep in mind, dry hours are expected through the day.

Showers will fall steadier this evening and into the overnight as temperatures only fall into lower 40s.

This Christmas weekend will bring plenty of warmth and dry time for Saturday and Sunday! The warmest day this weekend will be on Sunday, as highs reach 60° by late afternoon. The record high for Christmas Eve is 68° and will not be broken.

Christmas Day will bring additional warmth and heavier rain building through the day, marking a soggy day, as rainfall could range between .50″ to 1″ in some locations. I know its not the white Christmas most would wish for but the rainfall is needed!