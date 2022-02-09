We are off to a mild start this morning, as temperatures hover in the middle 30s under heavier cloud cover. Some limited sunshine will be enjoyed today, along with plenty of dry hours too. Although not as warm or sunny as Tuesday, we will take it for early February.

Colder air will drive our pattern for Thursday beginning tonight with a few flurries and lows returning to the middle 20s. Thursday brings additional clouds, breezy conditions at times, and highs reaching the middle 30s.

Expect another milder day on Friday with rain chances returning on a stronger cold front. This front will drive in sharply colder air for the weekend, as highs will hover in the 20s and a few snow showers could be in the mix for your Saturday!