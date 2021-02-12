Minor snow chances Saturday; turns more active next week!

Another cloudy start to the day, while temperatures hover in the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits. A few flurries are flying across the north and should depart by mid-morning. Overall, a quiet day ahead with dry conditions holding for most of the state. Afternoon highs should reach the middle to upper 20’s, as some sunshine peeks through overcast skies. Expect a dry evening too, in case heading out for dinner.

Saturday will bring an increase in clouds by the afternoon and a few passing snow showers. For now, little to no accumulations anticipated for tomorrow, as highs reach the middle 20’s. Sunday should remain dry, as cold air remains in place.

Early next week (Monday and Tuesday) snow chances return! Two waves could track across the state putting down accumulations in several counties. One wave on Monday afternoon…followed by another healthier wave on Tuesday. Any slight deviation in the track would take the snow out of the state and bring totals way down, so be sure to check in over the weekend with Amber and Krista. An early look puts 2″-5″ across Indianapolis by Tuesday night. Look for these numbers to adjust over the next 48 to 60 hours.