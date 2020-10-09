Minor weekend rain chances; tracking an end to summer-level warmth

What a week! We started with cool high temperatures in the mid 60s Monday but finished off the work week with highs in the mid 80s. We’re feeling a lot more like August than October on this Friday.

Southerly winds aren’t only bringing the warmer temperatures but we’re also seeing more moisture streaming into the state. Dew point temperatures have come up as much as 20-degrees from where they were 24-hours ago. While we’re still in the “comfortable” range this Friday, humidity will rise a little further into the weekend and you may notice it start to notice the air feeling a little heavier.

The eyewall of Hurricane Delta began to move onshore of the southwestern Louisiana coast around 5 PM CDT. The storm making landfall as a CAT 2 hurricane with winds speeds at 100 mph. This storm will weaken rapidly as it moves farther inland. The center of this low pressure system will slide just south and east of Indiana, giving us a very slim chance to be impacts by the remnants of ‘Delta’. A few showers will be possibly Sunday afternoon but those chances will be mainly in our far southern counties and even then, many stay dry.

Our next best chance for rain will come ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Even the rainfall with this system isn’t looking all that impressive. A two-model comparison over the next 7 days only brings in less than 0.20″ of estimated rainfall.

The rain deficit continues to grow. Only 0.12″ of rain has recorded in Indianapolis over the last 52 days. We’re now short well over 5″ of the rain we should’ve had between August 19th and now.

In addition to rainfall, however small the totals may be, we are also tracking a big cool down next week. A couple of cold fronts move through next week but it’s the one that sweeps through late next week that will send temperatures plummeting back to below average levels.