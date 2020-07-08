More 90-degree heat before a weather pattern shift

Most of us made it back to the 90s Wednesday afternoon. Kokomo just missed it due to a thunderstorm that developed across the area putting a cap on the temperatures there this afternoon.

These temperatures have been hot but nowhere near breaking any records. The record high for July 8th is 104°. We’ve been even hotter than that. The all time record high for Indianapolis in July is 106°, which we’ve recorded on three separate occasions.

We’ll repeat this pattern of hot and humid conditions with rain chances on Thursday. Patchy fog will be possible Thursday morning and then showers and storms will develop again during the afternoon.

The heat index reached or exceeded 100° in numerous locations across central Indiana Wednesday afternoon. That includes Indianapolis who recorded a heat index at 100° before storms moved through. We’ll likely see areas back to that threshold on Thursday afternoon before a slow “cooling” trend sets in. We will still be hot and on the humid side for the next few days, but not nearly as oppressive as we’ve been feeling throughout the course of this week. By Sunday, the humidity will have dropped to much more comfortable levels and we’ll have seasonally warm temperatures in the mid 80s.

The shift in our weather pattern bringing us more comfortable conditions, doesn’t last long. By mid next week, high pressure expands back across the region and will bring us the potential for the hottest temperatures of the year. With lowered humidity, the air will be heat up more quickly and we could be seeing highs near 97° by next Wednesday… as a new heat wave is underway.