Warming Up Again

We are kicking off the workweek with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points near 50°. Do not get used to the pleasant weather we are seeing this morning because the heat will crank up this afternoon!

The air mass that brought the cooler, nice weather over the weekend is sliding east and another ridge is setting up over the Ohio Valley this week. The hot dome will drive temperatures into the 90s this week and heat indices near 100°. Highs today are going to be running nearly 10 degrees warmer compared to the weekend.

Hottest of the Year?

Tomorrow is the official start to summer at 5:13 AM and central Indiana could see the hottest air of the year! Indianapolis will have a shot at 95° Tuesday afternoon with heat indices exceeding 100° during peak heating.

Midweek Storm Chance

The muggy feel will stick around into Wednesday with highs back into the mid-90s. A boundary is going to travel over the Midwest Wednesday afternoon and bring our next chance for storms. A few strong to severe storms will be a possibility.

Rainfall is needed with the rainfall total running nearly two inches below average to-date. We are beginning to see stress to plants and lawns from the high heat and precipitation deficit. Unfortunately, rain chances will be limited over the next several days.