More clouds in the mix today; unseasonably warm pattern rolls on!

After seeing a high of 72° in Indianapolis on Wednesday, temperatures will pull back a bit today as more clouds travel over the state. It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Kids will only need a light jacket at the bus stop this morning.

With more clouds in the mix today, sunglasses may only be needed at times when there are breaks in the cloud cover. Highs should still climb into the upper 60s, which is still about 10 degrees above normal!

The cloud cover moves out tonight and we will close the workweek with plenty of sunshine. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb back near 70° on Friday and into the lower 70s this weekend.

Indianapolis could even break a daily high record next Tuesday. You will want to sneak in some outdoor time this weekend because cooler changes arrive by the end of the next week.

The weather across the United States is very quiet with only some shower activity in the Pacific Northwest. However, we are also tracking Eta, which is churning over Central America this Thursday morning. It has lost some strength and it now considered a Tropical Depression.

It could strengthen through the weekend as it travels north and approaches southern Florida. The Florida Keys and southern part of the state will likely see strong winds and heavy associated with the system early next week.