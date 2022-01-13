More clouds than sun, cooling off! Latest on weekend snow track and chances

Expect another overcast day with limited sunshine and a pullback in our afternoon highs. Overall, dry conditions will hold for most of the state through the day, marking another quiet, typical January day in Indiana. This afternoon, a few flurries or a sprinkle may develop as a weak wave drops across the state. Road travel should be fine.

More of the same on Friday but slightly colder air will continue to work in on a northeasterly flow. Highs Friday will be more seasonal with highs only reaching the middle 30s.

This weekend brings limited snow chances, while a much larger snowstorm will only brush the southern and southwestern part of the state. Saturday will bring some flurries and pockets of light snow early, as the system progresses south through Illinois. The best chances of any accumulation will fall for southwestern Indiana with possible totals ranging from 1″ to 2″ near Evansville.

The storm will begin to traverse back toward southern Indiana on Sunday and again brush the southern part of the state with some light accumulations for the southern 1/3 of the state. This system still needs to be monitored and expect more updates through the weekend. But for now, this is not the “big one” for Indiana!