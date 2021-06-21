More comfortable, drier conditions for Tuesday, rain chances return by Friday

A cold front came in Monday morning and brought a few light showers across Central Indiana. As the front continues to move across the state, a few more showers will be possible before moving out overnight.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50’s, open-window weather! Skies will clear out overnight as well.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping off in the lower 70’s. Dewpoints will be in the 50’s, so a very comfortable airmass will be in place. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s once again.







Wednesday will be much like Tuesday. A few clouds, comfortable conditions, just tack on a few degrees. Highs will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

By Thursday, the heat and humidity will return with temperatures back up in the middle 80’s and breezy winds out of the south. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Friday and into the weekend, a storm system will bring us more shower chances. It is unclear if severe weather will play a factor, something we will narrow down as time gets closer.