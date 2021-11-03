More frosty weather ahead but significant warming also on the horizon

With a low of 28 degrees, this was the coldest morning in Indianapolis since last April. It was the first time the city has dropped below 30 this season, which comes two days later than average. Many of the suburbs managed to drop even lower with widespread readings in the mid 20s. Crawfordsville was the coldest location in the area with a low of 22°!

High temperatures today climbed back into the upper 40s, but still failed to reach 50 with the cold air centered right overhead. We have high pressure to thank for this, which is dominating the weather everywhere east of the Rockies.

The center of this high pressure system will drift overhead and to the east overnight, which will make for another cold one. You can expect morning lows to be in the mid to upper 20s across much of the area once again. This will come along with more dry and clear nighttime conditions, both of which will carry into the day too. Sunshine will dominate as we warm through the morning. A light southeasterly wind will develop behind the high in the afternoon, which will be the genesis of our warm up. Another cold night will follow, but the temperature trend will begin moving up once more.

Friday we should return back to the 50s with abundant sunshine once more. No fronts or major weather systems will enter our region as high pressure remains a dominant factor in our weather despite slipping east. Saturday and Sunday will remain sunny and progressively warmer with highs reaching the low 60s on the back half! Mild weather is expected to continue into next week as well!