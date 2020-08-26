More heat and humidity coming; Hurricane Laura to strengthen

HEAT WAVE UNDERWAY

Tuesday marked the second straight day with a temperature topping 90-degrees in Indianapolis. The official high of 92° occurred just before 3 pm. This marks the 16th 90-degree day of 2020.

Combined with high levels of humidity, the afternoon heat index reached 98° and there is no letup to the tropical feel for at least a few more days. While a few thunderstorms roamed late day, offering temporary relief the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on hold until Thursday afternoon. With no rain Wednesday, afternoon temperatures are expected to challenge the hottest of the year – 94°. We reached 94° on two occasions this year, July 4th and July 8th. The heat index Wednesday could top 100-degrees in many locations.

MAJOR HURRICANE IN THE GULF

Concerns are on the rise as hurricane Laura becomes better organized Tuesday evening. The storms eye will become more defined as the storm strengthens over the high 80-degree waters of the Gulf.

A large ensemble of computer forecasts continued to carry a westerly drift in the storms track and the National Hurricane Center’s new forecast upgrades the storm to a major hurricane before landfall early Thursday morning. The storm could reach the shores of southwest Louisiana/southeast Texas as a category 3 storms (sustained winds of 111 to 129 mph) just after midnight Thursday.