More heat and humidity this week; heat index to approach 100°

Forecast from the FOX59 Weather Authority
TONIGHT:
- Rather calm, with clear skies, wildfire smoke aloft and warmer
- More humid with haze and fog outlying late
- LOW – 70°
WEDNESDAY:
- Mostly sunny with some summer clouds building by afternoon
- Smoke aloft, haze and more humid.
- Hotter with a heat index peaking near 95°
- HIGH – 92°
THURSDAY:
- Scattered pre-dawn storms early a.m. with coverage around 20% – a few stronger storms possible north
- Afternoon clouds build with new storms in the afternoon and early evening
- Hot and very humid with potentially the warmest afternoon of the year
- Heat index peaking around 100° before new storms
- Afternoon/evening storms reach areal coverage of 25%.
- HIGH – 94°
FRIDAY:
- Showers early a.m. scatter and diminishing
- Rather cloudy skies will brighten with winds shifting.
- Cooler day with steadily lowering humidity on northwest winds becoming northeast late day
- HIGH – 81°
SATURDAY:
- A refreshing feel as humidity has lowered
- Some outlying areas open the day in the upper 50s.
- Mixed sun and clouds along with mild levels of humidity
- HIGH – 82°
SUNDAY:
- August opens partly sunny with a touch more humidity and few showers possible.
- Minimal areal coverage
- HIGH – 83°
MONDAY:
- Partly cloudy and mild
- Early-morning lows could reach the 50s before sunrise
- HIGH – 80
TUESDAY:
- Sunny and mild
- HIGH – 82°