More heat and humidity this week; heat index to approach 100°

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast from the FOX59 Weather Authority

TONIGHT

  • Rather calm, with clear skies, wildfire smoke aloft and warmer
  • More humid with haze and fog outlying late
  • LOW – 70°

WEDNESDAY: 

  • Mostly sunny with some summer clouds building by afternoon
  • Smoke aloft, haze and more humid. 
  • Hotter with a heat index peaking near 95°
  • HIGH – 92°

THURSDAY: 

  • Scattered pre-dawn storms early a.m. with coverage around 20% – a few stronger storms possible north
  • Afternoon clouds build with new storms in the afternoon and early evening
  • Hot and very humid with potentially the warmest afternoon of the year
  • Heat index peaking around 100° before new storms
  • Afternoon/evening storms reach areal coverage of 25%.
  • HIGH – 94°

FRIDAY: 

  • Showers early a.m. scatter and diminishing
  • Rather cloudy skies will brighten with winds shifting. 
  • Cooler day with steadily lowering humidity on northwest winds becoming northeast late day
  • HIGH – 81°

SATURDAY: 

  • A refreshing feel as humidity has lowered
  • Some outlying areas open the day in the upper 50s.
  • Mixed sun and clouds along with mild levels of humidity
  • HIGH – 82°

SUNDAY: 

  • August opens partly sunny with a touch more humidity and few showers possible. 
  • Minimal areal coverage
  • HIGH – 83°

MONDAY: 

  • Partly cloudy and mild 
  • Early-morning lows could reach the 50s before sunrise
  • HIGH – 80

TUESDAY: 

  • Sunny and mild
  • HIGH – 82°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News