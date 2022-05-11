Expect a very muggy, sticky start this morning, as dew points are running high and dry weather holds across the state. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the lower 70s and winds remain light.

Although fairly overcast to begin the day, clouds will thin out (much like Tuesday) and the heat will kick in for the afternoon. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s today, nearing the record high of 89°, set back in 1896 (126 years ago).

Tonight, skies will clear and a back door front will slide across the state! This will bring a lowering of dew points overnight and through the remainder of the workweek. This drop in humidity will create a more comfortable environment for outdoor activities!

Thursday and Friday look great with sunshine both days as highs reach the lower 80s both afternoons. By the weekend, a breakdown in the pattern will bring added clouds for Saturday and eventually some showers and storms by late afternoon/early evening.

Additional storms will threaten at times on Sunday with a cold front coming across the Ohio Valley! Look for more updates on how the rain potential could impact your weekend plans with timing and intensity…