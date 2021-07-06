More heat and humidity; Tropical Storm Elsa nearing Florida

Much like Monday, hazy sunshine and heat are on the way today, as storms remain absent for central Indiana. On a light southwest wind, expect afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s. Another day where hydration and shady breaks will be needed when working outdoors for an extended period of time.

Quiet and muggy weather will continue for this evening.

Wednesday will bring extra cloud cover and a spotty storm chance, mainly for the afternoon, as heating is maximized! Still plenty of heat and humidity, as we make another round near 90°.

While the heat continues here, Tropical Storm Elsa will be making landfall in Florida. It appears that Elsa will strike Florida’s northeastern panhandle between 8 a.m. and noon. Areas from north of Tampa to west of Jacksonville should expect high winds and heavy rainfall with some flooding and storm surge.

Storms chances will become more likely heading into the weekend. Look for additional updates in the days ahead on timing and amounts.