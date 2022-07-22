The summer of 2022 has been a hot one to-date and more heat and elevated humidity could send the heat index once again over 100-degrees

HEAT WAVE CONTINUES

Today’s high of 93° in Indianapolis marks the 16th day of the year 90° or higher and the third straight day. Since June 1st, the start of meteorological summer, 31% of the days this summer have reached or exceeded 90°! We had only tallied five days last year through July 22nd.

HEAT ALERTS are once again wide-spread to our west but may be required here for Saturday. Wildcard is early Saturday morning storm threat and remnant clouds. Their impact will determine how hot it will be on Saturday.

Trends are to slim the storms out by early morning and emerging sunshine will elevated temperatures and humidity into the afternoon. Current thinking is temperatures will move up into the middle 90s along with a heat index surpassing 100-degrees.

We will monitor trends for the rain/storm threat early Saturday through the evening. Below two solutions early Saturday morning regarding rainfall, storm coverage and intensity. I currently am leaning to the lighter side of the two.

The lowered humidity the past two days has elevated the oppressive heat indices we experienced earlier in the week, but that changes this weekend. Higher humidity is expected through Sunday night.

While showers, storms and cloud cover will impact the forecast high temperatures, there will be relief soon. Rain chances will really rise later Sunday and Sunday night as a front settles south. This front will linger for much of the upcoming week, bringing almost a daily chance of showers and storms. This will also lower afternoon high temperatures under 90-degrees.