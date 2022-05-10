This morning will begin milder, as temperatures are already holding in the 60s and a surge in dew points will make for a more humid start, while a warm front passes across the state. A fair amount of sunshine today and less wind will bring a warmer surge throughout the afternoon! Today will likely mark our warmest of 2022 (so far) with a high reaching 87°! This will make for our first 80-degree day of May and the warmest since April 23rd when the high reached 84°.

Tonight, clouds will thicken as a dying storm complex up north will drop south. After midnight, a few remaining showers or a limited storm could drift into central Indiana before completely drying up altogether.

More warmth on the way tomorrow, as high will reach the middle to upper 80s in many locations! A drop in humidity will follow for Thursday and Friday, as highs remain in the 80s but with a drier feel. Next storm chances sneak in on Saturday afternoon but with plenty of dry space. Sunday will provide a greater chance for rain and storms along a cold front. Expect more on timing and intensity in the days ahead.