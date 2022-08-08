After a hot weekend, more heat is coming today as highs reach the 90s by late afternoon. A few passing, widely scattered showers will be in play during the day, but also lots of dry space. Winds will turn breezy from the southwest at 12-18 mph this afternoon, helping move the hot air around, unlike over the weekend. Today could mark our 20th 90-plus degree day of the year!

Storm chances rise this evening and overnight, as a much needed cold front arrives to the Ohio Valley! Areas of rain and some gustier storms (below severe limits) will be likely through early Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals will greatly vary from county to county but potential of up to 2″ in some spots will be possible.

Cooler flow gets underway by Tuesday afternoon, along with a drop in humidity! Rain chances will linger through the mid-afternoon, especially for the southern half of the state, as highs only reach the lower 80s.

Another cold front will return on Thursday afternoon, sparking a few showers and dragging in additionally cooler air to end the workweek. For now, Friday appears to be the pick of the week!