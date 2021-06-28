More heat with tropical downpours; cooler pattern late week

High dew points and additional heat today will bring afternoon highs near 90°, with heat indices in the middle 90s at times. Much like the weekend, spotty, heavy storms will be likely in the peak heating hours of the afternoon! Some downpours could easily produce 1-3″ with lightning and gustier winds. This is quite a tropical pattern, more indicative of Florida than Indiana!

This current pattern will hold through Thursday midday before a more pronounced cold front slides across the state. This will bring a cool down to the near 90° heat for the holiday weekend! Big questions remain in how dry the weekend will be, as future models remain divided with a possible cutoff low.

One weather element that is certain, cooler air will be in place with highs in the 70s and overnights in the 50s. Look for more updates on the model consistency within the next 24 to 48 hours for your Fourth of July plans.