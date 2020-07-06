More hot and humid days with storm chances; brief relief coming

Relief from the heat is in sight! We have to wait several days for it but sure enough, we’ll snap out of this current heat wave. High temperatures climbed into the 90s once again on Monday afternoon. This makes the 4th day in a row for Indianapolis and the 8th day this year for the city. While Indianapolis sees, on average, 19 days in the 90s each year, many nearby cities have already had nearly that many.

We continue with this pattern of 90-degree heat, oppressive humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms for the next few days. It’s important to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat, when you can. Heat indices near and above 100° will be possible through Thursday.

Rain and storms will remain isolated to widely scattered in nature while we’re in this pattern. However, by Friday and Saturday better chances for showers and storms arrive ahead of a cold front nearing the area. This front will finally pass through on Saturday, allowing the heat to begin to drop to more comfortable levels as we start early next week.

The break from the heat will be brief. The extended outlook builds more 90-degree heat to the region over the following week.