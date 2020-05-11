More like March, cool start to the workweek!

A colder pool of air remains fully intact across the Ohio Valley, thus creating weather more indicative of March than May. Air temperatures will be running between 15 to 20° below the seasonal average for today and tomorrow. A few showers will likely develop this afternoon, as limited sun and some daytime heating could pop showers in somewhat unstable air aloft. Any shower chances will weaken and end after sunset with the loss of daytime heat.

Increased sunshine tomorrow (Tuesday) and slightly more stable air should give us a dry and milder afternoon. Not great but not bad for the Blue Angels flyover, around 2:00 pm here in central Indiana.

A warm surge gets underway by Thursday, as we make a run to our second 80° day of 2020! As warmer weather builds, storm chances rise too but lots of dry time and warmth will make for a much better weekend ahead…