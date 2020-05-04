More like March than May; Coolest CINCO de MAYO in over 40 years

Clouds were on the increase late Monday after a pleasant spring-like day. Afternoon temperatures were cooler than Sunday but not far form the normal high. Indianapolis reached 65-degrees and continued a streak of mild afternoons to four straight. That steak will end abruptly.

Rain is on the way and as the chances increase the temperatures will decrease as a low pressure takes the southern route Tuesday. The low track places us on the windy and chilly side of the storm and will likely place a real strangle hold on the temperatures.

Tuesday’s rain-cooled temperatures will likely struggle to surpass the 50-degree mark making this the coolest Cinco de Mayo here since 1978. Only nine May 5th’s on record have been 52-degrees or cooler. The coolest maximum temperature for the date was 47° set in 1871.

There may very well be some winter on the clock! The cold stretch ahead could lead to wide-spread frost and even a possible freeze four of the next seven nights. A freeze is possible entering the weekend early Saturday morning.

Two systems (Tuesday) and (Friday) may have enough chill to mix down ice pellets or even wet snow in spots. The last MAY snowfall came on May 1st, 2016. (a hail storm that measured 6″ in depth on the east-side of Indianapolis. Hail (ice) is recorded as “snow”.) The last Measured MAY snow 1989.

The latest last snowfall on record came May 9th, 1923 when nearly one-inch of snow fell in Indianapolis.

The rule of thumb is that we hold off on any planting until Mother’s day. This year will live up to such billing! There is some hope on long range horizon – a real pattern change could be in the works after May’s mid-way point!