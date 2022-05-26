More rain and storms will drift across the state today, off and on, just like Wednesday! This unsettled pattern continues to pump in high humidity/dew points keeping the pattern warm but sticky. A few storms will be likely through the heating of the day with lightning and some stronger gusts, be sure to check the radar often, although severe chances remain low. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s by 5 p.m.

This evening scattered storms will begin to weaken after sunset and cooler air will work in across the state. This could create some fog issues overnight in spots, as temperatures move closer to the dew point and winds become lighter.

The sluggish, upper low will drift across the state tomorrow (Friday)! This will keep pockets of rain falling through the day and a cooler pattern for Indiana AND carb day at IMS. Highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 60’s, roughly 10° below the seasonal average. Rain chances begin to diminish by Friday night, as stable air returns to the Ohio Valley overnight.

The holiday weekend looks incredible, as sunshine returns and temperatures warm daily! Check out these numbers…a couple of cool mornings too!