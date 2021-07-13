More rain chances today; heating up quickly midweek

It has been a soggy summer thus far! Slow moving showers and storms dumped more rain over the western half of the area on Monday. Indianapolis has received nearly 12” of rain since June 1, making it the fifth wettest summer in Indy to date. Prepare for more rain chances today.

Spotty showers have developed this Tuesday morning along with overcast skies. The coverage will likely increase this afternoon as the closed low pressure system slowly scoots north-northeast over the Great Lakes. Once again, heavy downpours and an isolated strong storm will be possible.

The Indianapolis Indians have a home game tonight against the Omaha Storm Chasers! First pitch is scheduled at 7:05 p.m. There could be a few showers and storms around early in the evening. Rain chances will begin to decline during the second half of the game with temperatures in the mid 70s.

There will be more dry hours tomorrow with partly cloudy skies returning to central Indiana. The drier weather and additional sunshine will help temperatures rise back into the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon! Highs may even peak near 90° on Thursday! The muggy feel will linger for the next couple days, which will keep a limited shower chance in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm system is going to move into the Midwest this weekend, which will bring another round of rain Friday and Saturday. Sunday is looking drier and less humid! Highs will return to the lower 80s early next week.