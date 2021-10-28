More rain coming as October 2021 ascends the record books

The second storm system of the week brought more rain to an already waterlogged central Indiana. We’ve now topped 7″ of rain for the month and that total will go higher

RAINFALL THURSDAY

Showers were slow to arrive as expected and our dry time ended around noon in Indianapolis with rain falling steadily for the evening commute. Coming in waves, and not evenly distributed the totals have been higher southwest. Just before 7pm Bloomington has received nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain while Indianapolis is just over one-quarter inch.

The .29″ of rain Thursday elevated the month to 7.22″, passing the 1941 total of 7.19 and it now sits firmly in fourth place. But wait, there’s more.

MORE RAIN FRIDAY

The slow, churnning low that resides over the Bootheel of Missouri will gentrerat more train through Friuda and early Saturday. While showers may be lighter to open the day, the rainfall coverage and intensity will increase by mid-afternoon. Rain, being drawn ‘back’ into the state from Ohio will grow to nearly 80% coverage. A steadier rain and even downpours is looking very likely for kickoff to area high school football games.

The rain will taper and end as the storm system creeps east on Saturday but not before delivering addition rainfall of up to one inch in some locations. That would nudge us up over eight inches for the month and to third wettest all-time. We will be watching.

The forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority Center

TONIGHT: Damp and at times foggy late along with occasional showers. Rainfall coverage and intensity lowers through the night to around 35% along with nearly steady temperatures.

LOW 50

FRIDAY: Damp and foggy early along with patchy light rain and drizzle. Rain showers increase in coverage and intensity through early to mid-afternoon. Milder. Peak rainfall coverage to 80%

HIGH 61

SATURDAY: Lingering showers, damp and foggy early. Rainfall coverage lowers to around 20%. Breezy

HIGH 57

SUNDAY/HALLOWEEN: A bit of a “chill” early but turning milder under partly cloudy skies.

HIGH 62

MONDAY: Clouds increase – cooler

HIGH 54

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler

HIGH 47

WEDNESDAY: Showers developing – Cooler

HIGH 45

THURSDAY/COLTS GAME: Showers early – chilly. Decreasing clouds late day.

HIGH 44