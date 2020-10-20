More rain coming

RAIN MOVING IN

For the first time since late July and early August, Indianapolis has received three straight days of measurable rainfall. The three day total of 1.34” is welcomed! Since mid-August we are still at a terrible deficit of as much as 5”. The recent rainfall has helped and with the new rain and the likelihood of additional rainfall, several counties have removed the county-wide burn bans. Parke county along with Wayne and Union have also been removed.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are on the way again later tonight and into early Wednesday and we will extend the measurable rain streak to four days. Rainfall amounts will vary widely as locally heavier totals will occur in and around thunderstorms. At this time the favored heavier rainfall will occur north and west of Indianapolis, areas that were bypassed by the recent rainfall that started Sunday evening.

WARM FRONT COMING

The same warm front creeping north tonight and bringing rising temperatures through the night will surge north Thursday morning. Drier, windy and much warmer air is on the way to end the work week. Sunshine will aid in a rise in temperatures to near 80-degrees Thursday afternoon. Temperatures to end the work week will be as much as 15-degreees above normal.