More rain on the way; Wet start to Sunday

We’re tracking very wet weather that will move in to close out this Saturday night. Even with a few scattered showers at time during the morning and afternoon on Saturday, much of the area was able to see quite a bit of dry time today. However, cloud cover, those few showers and a cooler NNE wind has really taken a toll on our temperatures. Temperatures Saturday afternoon were running nearly 20-degrees cooler than they were Friday afternoon.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and cool with rain chances rising as we get later into the night.

Rain really starts to get going again after 10 PM, where it will spread northeast across central Indiana overnight. This is mainly a rain event, however, with much colder air mixing in at the upper levels of the atmosphere, there is the potential for some wintry precipitation to form. Temperatures at the surface in our area will be too warm, so any snow crystals that are able to grow will be melting on their way to the surface. While chances are low, our far northeastern counties could see a brief period of a wintry mix early Sunday morning before it quickly transitions back to rain during. Really, best chances to see some slushy, wet snow Sunday morning will be out of our viewing area in northeastern Indiana where the cooler temperatures would support it.

Showers will ease as we head into the early afternoon and leave only isolated showers in the area for the late afternoon and evening hours. Overall rainfall totals will be on the heavier side with many locations possibly seeing an inch or more of rain.

The cooler temperatures stick around as we open a new week but we’ll see a good bit of dry time on Monday and much of Tuesday. Another round of rain arrives by midweek. Good news, at this time, it’s looking like those showers will clear the state just in time for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.