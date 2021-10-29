More rain overnight but clearing for Halloween; Chills follow the holiday

October 2021 continues to climb the charts moving to fourth wettest all-time. More rain overnight could send this month higher.

Only three October’s on record have ever topped 8″ of rain and this October is closing in. New rain falling Friday has nudged the total to 7.40″ at 7pm and the rain is still falling. Showers are to become more numerous for the rest of the overnight hours reaching peak coverage of around 80% near midnight. The showers will be heavier at times with a few embedded downpours likely. Additional rainfall of over a half-inch would surpass the 1986 total of 7.84″ before ending and easing Saturday.

The slow moving storm system is behind the strange movement of the rainfall, moving in form the northeast and settling southwest. The center of the storm sits south and the clock-wide movement around low pressure draws the rain back in from Ohio.

With time, the low will be departing on Saturday taking the rain and the clouds east. Better weather is coming for Halloween.

HALLOWEEN HIGH NEAR NORMAL

Halloween can bring so very ghoulish weather. Remember 2014 and 2019 when it snowed! We’ve actually had snow on nine occasions but only two with measurable snow. The .10″ in 2014, tied a record for the date with 1890.

Better weather arrives for Sunday as the storm system has moved on and with some sun, temperatures move back to the 60-degree mark. The day will open a bit chilly but certainly not bad. Looking at Halloween Highs, nearly 40% have landed in the 60s while only two have failed to reach the 40-degree mark, The warmest was 82° in 1950.

NEW MONTH NEW PATTERN

We enter the weekend with only one night below 40-degrees this entire season, only the 5th time on record that we’ve gone this deep with so few chilly nights, but we are on the clock. The warm autumn was due to take a turn and all indications are for the first time this fall, the northern branch of the jet stream will dive south delivering the coldest air of the season. Multipole nights next week could easily reach frost levels and the prospects are growing for the first freeze for the city of Indianapolis. Stay tuned!