More rain today, but a major pattern shift is on the way

Clouds, showers & storms are present across the lower two-thirds of Indiana today as a cold front makes slow southward progress through the state. Humidity remains high to the south of the front, though temperatures have been dampened by the clouds. Meanwhile, it is more comfortable and actually rather sunny north of the front; a completely different day!

Despite the majority of us being in such close proximity to the beautiful weather, it will take a little while for it to overtake the area. The front will stall across the state as it interacts with the remnant of Hurricane Ida. This will keep humidity and storms in the forecast through Tuesday once again. Temperatures will be kept to the low 80’s with a cloudier day overall. If you live in Northern Indiana however, expect another sunny, dry and beautiful day!

Hurricane Ida will make a pass to our southeast as we head into Wednesday morning. At this point, the storm is expected to have a minimal impact on the area with no more than a few showers across our southeastern counties. As the storm exits to our east, so will the front. This will allow those mild, dry and sunny conditions to engulf the entire state by the afternoon.

September will be in full swing for the remainder of the work week with a more September-like air mass spread across the Midwest. High temperatures will generally be in the low 80’s with lows around 60 overnight. Dry weather should usher us into the weekend with rain not expected again until Satuday.